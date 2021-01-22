Drone on Trump playing golf? Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vows Soleimani revenge

Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei posted an image of a golfer resembling ex-US President Donald Trump allegedly being targeted by a drone as he vowed to avenge top Iranian general General Qassem Soleimani assassination by US drone strike last year.

Watch:

As ex-US president Donald Trump left the White House on January 20, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani had hailed the departure of "tyrant Trump".

🔻انتقام حتمی است



قاتل سلیمانی و آمر به قتل سلیمانی باید انتقامشان را پس بدهند.

اگر چه کفش پای سلیمانی هم بر سرِ قاتل او شرف دارد؛ اما بالاخره غلطی کردند، بایستی #انتقام پس بدهند؛ #هم_آمر_هم_قاتل بدانند که در هر زمان ممکن باید انتقامشان را پس بدهند.

۱۳۹۹/۰۹/۲۶ pic.twitter.com/i2DYpPSBhw — KHAMENEI.IR‎ | سایت (@khamenei_site) January 21, 2021 ×

"Tyrant's era came to an end and today is the final day of his ominous reign," President Hassan Rouhani had said in televised remarks during his cabinet meeting, adding, "someone for whom all of his four years bore no fruit other than injustice and corruption and causing problems for his own people and the world".

Trump had targeted Iran with harsh sanctions on its oil and banking sectors while pulling out of the 2015 nuclear deal.

After Biden was sworn in, Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had said: "Trump, Pompeo & Co. are relegated to the dustbin of history in disgrace."

"Perhaps new folks in DC have learned," Zarif said in a cryptic message on Twitter.

"We expect (the Biden administration) to return to law and to commitments, and try in the next four years, if they can, to remove the stains of the past four years," Rouhani had said, adding,"Trump's political career had died... but the JCPOA is alive."

Biden's pick for secretary of state Anthony Blinken had confirmed President Biden's desire to return to the nuclear agreement, although he added that it would be based on the condiction Tehran allows strict compliance.

Zarif had however asserted that "Mr Biden should know that his responsibility is to lift these sanctions" while adding "the ball is in America's court"