Hundreds of passengers were forced to evacuate using slides after a Delta Air Lines plane suffered an engine fire after pushing back from the gate at Orlando International Airport in Florida on Monday (Apr 21). The plane was carrying nearly 300 passengers.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it would start an investigation to find the cause of the fire. The Airbus A330 AIR.PA was set to depart for Atlanta when the engine caught fire around 11:15 am (EDT).

The airline said that the crew members "followed procedures to evacuate the passenger cabin when flames in the tailpipe of one of the aircraft's two engines were observed." It said that there were no initial reports of injuries.

Images and videos of the incident, shared on social media platforms, showed a dramatic visual of what appeared to be a serious fire and flames coming from the Airbus plane and another video of passengers exiting the plane via a slide.

In a social media post, Orlando International Airport said that the fire occurred in the ramp area and that the airport's aircraft rescue and firefighting team promptly responded.

Watch the video here:

🚨🇺🇸#BREAKING | NEWS ⚠️

Delta airlines flight 1213 has to be evacuated in Orlando international airport after the engine catches fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0kRSJ1p9yJ — Todd Paron🇺🇸🇬🇷🎧👽 (@tparon) April 21, 2025

🚨⚡️ American aviation under strain again…



A Delta Airlines Airbus A330 caught fire on the runway in Orlando!

Nearly 300 passengers were onboard and had to be urgently evacuated. pic.twitter.com/7G1t3qmPtV — SilencedSirs◼️ (@SilentlySirs) April 21, 2025

Delta said maintenance teams will examine the aircraft, and the airline will bring in additional aircraft to help customers reach their final destinations on Monday.

Delta to trim capacity

Earlier this month, Delta Air Lines withdrew its full-year profit forecast and shelved some planned capacity hikes, pointing to a weakening demand outlook amid recession worries and whipsawing trade wars.

The US carrier's first-quarter profits edged above those in the year-ago period. "With broad economic uncertainty around global trade, growth has largely stalled," said Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian.

"In this slower-growth environment, we are protecting margins and cash flow by focusing on what we can control," Bastian added.