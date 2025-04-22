Nostradamus made a prediction centuries ago about a Pope's death, which is now being linked to Pope Francis's passing by astrologers. The French man wrote in his book Les Prophéties in 1555 that a "very old" Pope will die and will be replaced by "A Roman of good age" who will "weaken his seat".

Nostradamus, or Michel de Nostredame, is believed to have made several prophecies about the modern world which have come true. This includes the 9/11 attack, with his prophecy specifically hinting at the collapse of the World Trade Centre towers. He also forecast the rise of dictator Adolf Hitler and COVID-19. However, critics say that his prophecies were vague and don't think that he was talking about the exact events to which they are linked.

About the Pope, his prediction seems like a warning about the future of the Catholic church. Pope Francis died on Easter Sunday at the age of 88. The cause of his death has been revealed to be a stroke and heart failure. He has been battling health issues for weeks and has developed pneumonia.

Pope Francis made an appearance on Easter Sunday and delivered a message to the people.

Nostradamus's prediction about the Pope's successor

Nostradamus talked about a pope's death and wrote, "Through the death of a very old Pontiff / A Roman of good age will be elected / Of him it will be said that he weakens his seat / But long will he sit and in mordant activity."

His eerie prediction is about the person who would replace the "very old" pope. Nostradamus reportedly prophesied that a Roman would replace the pontiff and wouldn't be very old. However, he goes on to say that the Catholic church will lose its reputation as this person will weaken the seat. The new pope, as per Nostradamus, will have a critical quality and occupy the position for a long time.

He added, "A young man of dark skin with the help of the great king will deliver the purse to another of red colour."

Pope Francis' health timeline

Pope Francis had a tough few months in terms of health. He developed bronchitis on February 6 and was hospitalised on February 14 and diagnosed with severe pneumonia in both his lungs. He was treated for five weeks, with Feb 28 being termed the "worst night".

His condition got so bad that physicians considered stopping all treatment so that he could pass away peacefully. But he fought it and was released from the hospital on March 23. He also greeted the people from the hospital balcony. On April 20, he made his last appearance.

The 266th pope was elected in 2013, serving in the position for nearly 12 years. The Conclave of cardinals to choose the new pope won't happen for at least 15 days. During an official mourning period, Francis's body will lie in state in St Peter's Basilica.