Donald Trump says Mary Trump's book is a lie; calls it 'stupid' and 'vicious'

The US President Donald Trump's niece Mary L. Trump has been in the news for the past few months due to her controversial tell-all book titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man”.

The book broke the first-day sale record for Simon & Schuster as more than 950,000 copies, including presales, were sold. The Trump family, especially the President, is however not very happy about it.

After a successful launch of the book, Donald Trump has called his niece "stupid" and "vicious" on a televised interview.

Also read: As Donald Trump bats for Goya, niece's 'tell-all' book registers record sales

During an interview, Mary had stated that Donald Trump learned to "become the killer you mentioned. The man who needs to succeed at all costs ... who will do anything to get attention, financial rewards and to win."

This comment did not go well with Trump. He replied back by saying, “My father liked to win. My father was a very good man. He was a strong man.”

“It’s disgraceful that she said that,” he continued. He also claimed that Mary was “not exactly a family favorite” and “we didn’t have a lot of respect or like for her.”

Also watch: John Bolton imitates Donald Trump

“I would’ve never said that except she writes a book that’s so stupid and so vicious and it’s a lie,” Trump continued. “My father was a great, wonderful man.”

He also added that he never spent much time with Mary in the past, and he is very glad now that he didn't.

When asked if such statements hurt him, even after all these years of being a common name in the US controversies, he said, “It hurts me more about attacking my father, not being kind to my mother. I have a mother who was like a saint. She was incredible. She was an incredible woman and she was nasty even to my mother.”

“She’s a very scarred person,” he continued. “She was not much of a family person.”

Calling her a "disgrace", Trump banished the book to be a lie.

Mary L. Trump's book is the second tell-all book on Donald Trump. The first one was authored by Trump's old NSA John Bolton.