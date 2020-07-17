As Donald Trump bats for Goya, niece's 'tell-all' book registers record sales

When the US President Donald Trump was busy selling beans on the internet, another tell-all book on him released this week.

And the book is breaking records with mammoth sales, with a staggering 950,000 copies sold on the very first day.

Reports say the book is on its way to become a sensational bestseller.

What's special about the book titled as: 'Too Much And Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man' is it has been penned by Trump's niece Mary Lea Trump.

Mary, a pschologist herself, in 225 pages diagnosed her uncle's all kinds of personality disorders.

Let's look at the sensational claims made by the book.

The book blames Fred Trump, the Trump family patriarch, for much of the family's alleged dysfunction. It talks about how Donald Trump was "destroyed" by his father. "By limiting Donald Trump's access to his own feelings and rendering many of them unacceptable, Fred perverted his son's perception of the world and damaged his ability to live in it," the book says.

It then goes on to talk about Trump's university days and described Trump as a university cheater.

Mary writes the US president paid a friend to take the SAT test for him. "He hired a smart kid with a reputation for being a good test taker, to take his SATs for him. Donald, who never lacked for funds, paid his buddy well," the book says. The White House has vehemently denied this claim, saying the president has never cheated.

The saddest and perhaps the most fleshed-out parts of this book are on Trump's relationship with women. Mary writes that Trump kept a list of women who refused to date him. "It was an aggrieved compendium of women he had expected to date, but who, having refused him, suddenly were the worst, ugliest and the fattest slobs he'd evert met," it says.

She has claimed that her uncled made suggestive comments about her body when she was 29-years-old, even though, she was her niece and Trump a married man.

Mary has clearly stated that the purpose of her book is intended to serve.

Now, whether it serves public's interests or not, let readers and experts take a call on that.

