Temporary ban on 'tell-all' book by Donald Trump's niece lifted

The temporary ban on a "tell-all" book by President Donald Trump's niece has been lifted by an appeals court in New York, the United States, official documents showed.

The verdict has cleared the way of publisher Simon & Schuster to print and distribute the book by Mary Trump, who calls the US president "the world's most dangerous man".

Robert Trump, brother of the president, had asked for the restraining order, arguing that Mary was violating a non-disclosure agreement signed in 2001 after the settlement over the estate of Fred Trump and Fred Trump Jr.

Fred Trump is the father of Donald and Robert Trump, while, Fred Trump Jr is the father of Mary.

Judge Alan Scheinkman did not give his decision on whether the book violated the agreement of not revealing family secrets, but said Simon & Schuster "is not a party to the agreement," so the block of their publication "is vacated".

Mary's attorney Ted Boutrous expressed his delight on the lifting of the earlier ban and called it "very good news".

Mary, in the book, has mentioned her experiences of the "toxic family" in the home of her grandparents.

The Daily Beast earlier reported that the book will reveal that Mary Trump was the key source for explosive New York Times story on Trump's finances, which claimed the president had paid little in taxes for decades.