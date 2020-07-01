Trump may be down. But he's definitely not out

United States President Donald Trump has reportedly said he would lose the presidential election to be held in November due to falling poll numbers as Joe Biden takes the lead.

Trump acknowledged his failure due to his falling ratings, catalysed by his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in his nation, the Black Lives Matter movement and the recent New York Times report -- that said a Russian military intelligence unit had offered bounties for US and allied soldiers and that he received a written briefing on the matter in February.

After Trump initially said he was not briefed on the matter, the White House said Trump was not “personally” briefed but did not address whether he had received a written report or read it, and why he had not responded more aggressively if so.

And to add to this was a controversial, tell-all book by his niece -- which reportedly reveals Trump's tax plans and other details of his family. A US judge has, however, temporarily stopped the publication of the book.

Taking all this into consideration, the approval rating of Trump over his handling of coronavirus recently dropped to its lowest level ever recorded, given the resurgence of virus across major American cities.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll revealed the newly record low numbers, especially in the backdrop of Trump recently suggesting to “slow down testing” to control the number of cases.

But the real question is -- is Trump really set to lose?

Because this looks like a repeat of what happened in 2016. Trump was the underdog and Hillary Clinton was poised to win the election.

The opposite happened.

The world is witnessing a similar turn of events yet again, and what can be only said right now is clear -- Trump may be down, but he is surely not out.