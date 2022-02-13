Did US submarine enter Russian territorial waters in Pacific? Accusations, claims continue

Even as President Joe Biden and his counterpart Vladimir Putin’s hour-long call failed to provide breakthrough in defusing tensions in Ukraine, Russia and the United States seems to have embroiled in another face-off in the Pacific.

Russia has said that a naval vessel of the country chased away a US submarine in its waters in the Pacific. But the United States denied carrying out any military operations in the territorial waters of Russia on Saturday.

Also Read: West will respond decisively if Ukraine invasion occurs, Biden tells Putin

Russia has accused the US of breaking international law and creating a national security threat over the incident.

This comes as the tensions are rife between Moscow and Washington over a Russian military buildup near Ukraine.

A Russian naval vessel chased away a US submarine in Russian waters in the Pacific. This happened after the sub ignored the orders of the ship to surface, Interfax news agency reported citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

Also Read | Biden tells allies Russia may attack Ukraine on February 16: Reports

In a statement, Captain Kyle Raines, a US military spokesman, said, "There is no truth to the Russian claims of our operations in their territorial waters. I will not comment on the precise location of our submarines but we do fly, sail, and operate safely in international waters."

(With inputs from agencies)