'Devastated', says Biden as 70-year-old American woman is confirmed dead in Oct 7 attack

Judith Weinstein Haggai, a 70-year-old US-Israeli, who was believed to be the oldest woman held captive by Hamas, was actually killed by the Palestinian militant group on Oct 7, the day it launched a massive attack against Israel.

Kibbutz Nir Oz, where she was taking a walk with her husband on the morning of the attack, announced her demise on Thursday.

While sharing the tragic development, US President Joe Biden said that he was utterly "devastated" by Weinstein's passing and that Washington will "not stop working" with its ally Israel to bring the remaining hostages home.

"This tragic development cuts deep, coming on the heels of last week’s news that Judith’s beloved husband, Gad Haggai, is believed to have been killed by Hamas," Biden said in a statement, vowing to continue attempting for the release of other hostages still held by Hamas.

Six days back, the kibbutz had announced that her husband was killed on Oct 7 after which the Hamas militants took his body to Gaza. Judith Weinstein's body is also being held in Gaza.

Weinstein was an Israeli, American and Canadian national. She was the last missing Canadian from the Oct 7 attack. Last week, Biden informed that her husband, Gadi Haggai, 73, was killed on Oct. 7.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said Ottawa also mourned the tragic passing of Weinstein.

Biden, recalling what the couple's daughter and the family members of other Americans held hostage in Gaza told him when he met with them earlier this month, said that no family should ever go through such an ordeal.

"They have been living through hell for weeks. No family should have to endure such an ordeal," Biden said.

Biden, Qatar's Emir discuss Gaza hostages, boosting aid

Biden and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Tuesday (Dec 26) held talks discussing the need to release hostages held captive by Hamas in Gaza and also the efforts to boost humanitarian aid.

"The two leaders discussed the urgent effort to secure the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas, including American citizens," the White House readout said, adding they also talked about increasing access to aid.

The Qatari State News Agency said that Biden and the emir had a telephonic discussion where the two spoke about the latest developments in the West Bank and also about the joint mediation efforts to calm the ongoing upsurge of violence in the besieged Palestinian enclave in order to reach a permanent ceasefire.