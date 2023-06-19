DeSantis fares better against Biden than Trump in 2024 contest for White House, suggests poll

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis fares better against United States President Joe Biden than former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election contest, showed the DailyMail.com/J.L. Partners survey.

As per the latest RealClearPolitics aggregate, other polls had also suggested similar results with DeSantis topping Biden by 1.3 percentage points.

“I think that there’s a lot of voters who just aren’t going to vote for [Trump], who don’t like Biden,” The Florida governor told 'The Brian Kilmeade Show'.

“At the end of the day, I think we have a great track record in Florida of reaching voters who had traditionally not voted Republican,” he further added.

As per the poll, among independents, DeSantis also has a five-point edge over Joe Biden.

However, DeSantis' approval rating had dropped especially two weeks after he made an announcement regarding his 2024 presidential bid.

As per the dynamic approval rating graph of online polling company Civiqs, DeSantis has a net approval rating of negative 19 points at present as, nearly 55 percent of defendants disapprove of him, while 36 percent support him.

The data unveiled that the Republican has an unfavourable rating from people in the age group of 18-34 (63 percent), women (62 percent), as well as African Americans (85 percent), and the Hispanic/Latino population (68 percent), as per Newsweek reports. Biden leading Trump As per a Quinnipiac University poll, Biden is now leading Trump by four points.

“In a hypothetical general election matchup, President Joe Biden has a slight lead over Trump 48 - 44 percent among all registered voters. In Quinnipiac University's previous national poll on May 24th, Biden received 48 percent and Trump received 46 percent. Today's results continue a string of close head-to-head results between Biden and Trump since Quinnipiac University started asking this question in February 2023,” the website for Quinnipiac University poll said.

Quinnipiac analyst Tim Malloy said, “A federal indictment. A court date on a litany of charges. A blizzard of critical media coverage. The negative impact on the former President’s standing with voters? Not much at all.”



DeSantis was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2012 and has since steadily risen among the ranks. At one time, he was one of Trump's ardent followers, having been one of the founding leaders of the Freedom Caucus. However, with a presidential nomination on the line, both have turned into arch-enemies.

(With inputs from agencies)