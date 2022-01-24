‘Creepy’ doorbell ringer creates ruckus in UK. Find out how

A ‘creepy’ doorbell ringer in the UK has been giving sleepless nights to some residents. The mystery man has the habit of creating nuisance between 2 am and 4 am. A manhunt has also started to nab the culprit.

A couple in Stroud, Gloucestershire, seems to have been targetted by the doorbell ringer, as per SWNS report.

The nuisance is generally created on Thursday mornings. He seems to have struck a particular house for at least thrice a month. It has not been revealed whether other homes have also been targetted by the culprit.

A photo of the culprit has been released by the police. It was retrieved from CCTV footage. In it, the person can be seen wearing glasses and baseball cap. Till date, he remains unidentified.

In this case, a police community support officer (PCSO) asked for help from locals to nab the culprit by coming forward with any information they had.

“This is causing a lot of alarm and distress to the victim. If you recognise this person please contact us on 101,” the officer added.

(With inputs from agencies)