UK is done with the worst of Covid but 'possible bumps on road,' expert warns

A UK scientist who helped shape the lockdown strategy has claimed that Britain is past the worst phase of the pandemic but it should be prepared for some “possible bumps on the road.”

Professor Neil Ferguson is an epidemiologist at Imperial College London.

In a report by The Guardian, he said, "I am optimistic that the bulk of the pandemic, in terms of deaths and hospitalisations, is behind us. Though we should still be prepared for some possible bumps on the road."

He further added that if any new variants arise, which is highly likely, they may have a lesser impact than Omicron.

“The very high level of immunity in the UK population – acquired via both vaccination and infection – means that the risk of a new variant causing unmanageable levels of healthcare demand is much reduced,” he said.

Omicron variant of coronavirus had badly hit the nation. In early January, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that one in 15 people were estimated to have been infected with Covid until December 31 in England.

"COVID-19 infection rates continued to increase across all age groups in England with the highest rates still seen in school-age children and young adults," ONS said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had recently announced that Plan B measures in the UK would be lifted as cases were dipping.

Speaking about the same Ferguson said, “Restrictions are always a trade-off between infection control and economic cost. However, given that case numbers are in decline in all regions and that hospitalisations are starting to drop, I don’t think lifting restrictions poses a large risk of causing a major resurgence. Though obviously trends will need to continue to be monitored closely.”

