COVID-19: US President Donald Trump likens deadly virus to seasonal flu

US President Donald Trump continues to remain defiant in the face of a spiralling coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The Potus has compared the outbreak of the deadly virus to the seasonal flu in the United States.

So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020 ×

26 people have been killed by COVID-19 and more than 700 cases have been confirmed in the country.

30 states in the US have confirmed cases of the virus.

And with medical shortages looming large, the President announced what he described as major steps to tackle the outbreak.

The outbreak has demolished one of trump's major talking points, the stock market.

The dow jones shed close to 7.8 per cent on Monday, one of the worst trading days since the 2008 crash.

Amid worries of an economic downturn, experts called Trump's tweet as ''callous'' and unhelpful.