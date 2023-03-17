Cops on horses chase down man using mobile while driving in UK

Mounted police officers have chased down a man using his mobile phone while driving in Taunton, Somerset. The officers on horses are part of a wider police operation aimed at reducing the number of people using their phones while driving. Avon and Somerset police are participating in the enforcement operation led by the National Police Chiefs’ Council over the next three weeks.

In a video posted on the ASPolice Roads Policing (RPU) Twitter account, two officers on horses can be seen pursuing and stopping a driver in a silver car. The driver was informed by one of the officers that using a mobile phone while driving is illegal, to which he replied, "No, no music. I have a problem."

The man has been issued with a traffic offence report and will be fined £200 plus six points on his licence, or he could choose to take the matter to court. Since March 2022, it has been illegal to use a handheld mobile phone, tablet, or any device that can send or receive data while driving or riding a motorcycle. Anyone caught using their handheld device while driving could face a fine of up to £1,000 as well as six points on their licence or a full driving ban.

Avon and Somerset Police's road safety unit tweeted about the incident and wrote, “Officers from ASPoliceHorses have been supporting OpTelecom, our operation to clamp down on the risk posed by drivers who use their phone at the wheel. This driver was sighted and stopped on East Reach, Taunton Drivers face 6 points and £200 fine if caught using a phone."

According to Avon and Somerset police, there have been over 4,500 fatal or injury-causing collisions on their roads since the beginning of 2021. The footage of the two horses was filmed on 7 March, and the police force hopes that it will serve as a warning to others who may be tempted to use their phones while driving.