Bank turmoil LIVE | Multi-billion dollar lifelines for troubled banks ease global financial crisis fears
Story highlights
After Silicon Valley Bank collapsed last week, the banking sector has been thrown into a frenzy. The depositors are wary while the investors are fleeing the stock market. Now, large US banks have jumped into the ring, providing troubled US and European banks with a much needed lifeline. The banks on Thursday injected $30 billion in deposits into First Republic Bank. Follow for more updates:
The largest banks in the United States on Thursday moved to rescue the First Republic, easing growing fears that the regional lender may be next to fall after some recent collapses which include Silicon Valley Bank.
On Friday, Asian stock markets edged up after European lender Credit Suisse announced plans to strengthen its cash position. The move as per reports is an attempt towards avert a banking crisis.
Japan's Nikkei as per data published by Reuters rose by 0.5 per cent after trading opened, while the Shanghai Composite Index started up 0.6 per cent at 3245.26 points. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged 1.2 per cent.
South Korea's benchmark KOSPI opened up 0.4 per cent to 2,387.02 points as of 0024GMT.
Australian shares opened up slightly higher, with the ASX 200 opening at 6,965.50 points.
Multi-billion dollar lifelines for troubled US and European banks shored up investor confidence on Friday and bolstered sentiment in battered stocks, although concerns now centre on whether a global financial crisis has been fully averted.
Large US banks injected $30 billion in deposits into First Republic Bank on Thursday, swooping in to rescue the lender caught up in a widening crisis triggered by the collapse of two other mid-size US lenders over the past week.
The package came less than a day after Swiss bank Credit Suisse clinched an emergency central bank loan of up to $54 billion to shore up its liquidity, which went some way to calming panic about a global banking crisis.