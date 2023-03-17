Bank turmoil LIVE | Multi-billion dollar lifelines for troubled banks ease global financial crisis fears

On Friday, Asian stock markets edged up after European lender Credit Suisse announced plans to strengthen its cash position. The move as per reports is an attempt towards avert a banking crisis.

Japan's Nikkei as per data published by Reuters rose by 0.5 per cent after trading opened, while the Shanghai Composite Index started up 0.6 per cent at 3245.26 points. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged 1.2 per cent.

South Korea's benchmark KOSPI opened up 0.4 per cent to 2,387.02 points as of 0024GMT.

Australian shares opened up slightly higher, with the ASX 200 opening at 6,965.50 points.