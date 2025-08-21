/Cindy Rodriguez Singh, woman on FBI's 10 most wanted fugitives list, arrested in India: Who is she and what is the case?

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Wednesday (Aug 20) arrested Cindy Rodriguez Singh, who was on the ‘Ten Most Wanted Fugitives’ list. The 40-year-old woman is accused of murdering her six-year-old son, Noel Rodriguez Alvarez and has been arrested in India. FBI Diector Kash Patel said that she will face charges of Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution and Capital Murder of a person under 10 years of age. Hailing the FBI officials, the justice department and partners in India, Patel said that Cindy Rodriguez Singh is the fourth "10 Most Wanted" fugitive arrested in the last 7 months. The White House also hailed the FBI and said that Cindy's arrest should serve as a warning to other criminals.

Kash Patel also hailed the Trump administration, saying, "This is the 4th '10 Most Wanted' fugitive arrested in the last 7 months." That's a credit to tremendous field work, law enforcement partners, intelligence operatives, and an administration that is letting good cops do their jobs." The White House, in its post about Cindy's arrest, thanked the Trump administration. To their credit, US President Donald Trump and his administration captured three high-profile fugitives within two months of taking office. In addition to Cindy Singh, the others were Donald Eugene Fields II, Arnoldo Jimenez, and Francisco Javier Roman‑Bardales.

Who is Cindy Singh and how she came under FBI scanner?

Cindy Rodriguez Singh, born in 1985 and originally from Dallas, Texas, is accused of murdering her six-year-old son, Noel Rodriguez Alvarez. The child was reportedly last seen in October 2022, but it wasn’t until March 2023 that a missing persons report was filed, prompting authorities in Texas to issue an Amber Alert. The situation escalated when the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services requested the Everman Police Department to conduct a welfare check on Noel, as there had been no confirmed sightings of him for several months. During that check, Singh allegedly misled investigators by claiming the boy was in Mexico with his biological father and had been there since November 2022, according to the FBI.

Just two days after the welfare visit, Singh, along with her husband Arshdeep Singh and their six other children, boarded an international flight to India. Notably, Noel was not with them and has not been seen since. On October 31, 2023, the District Court in Tarrant County, Fort Worth, Texas, formally charged Singh with capital murder in connection with her son’s disappearance and presumed death. The following month, in November, a federal arrest warrant was issued charging her with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. The FBI had allocated $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Cindy Rodriguez Singh. In July 1 this year, it raised the offering up to $250,000, making it one of the highest amounts being offered by the Bureau for a fugitive.