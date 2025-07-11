/FBI subjecting agents to polygraph test to prove loyalty for Kash Patel: Report

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States has been subjecting several of its employees to polygraph tests to find out if they are betraying their nation or can't be trusted with secrets. The increased reliance on lie-detector tests started in the investigation agency after Kash Patel took office as FBI director. Some employees were evenasked if they had made remarks disparaging Kash Patel.

Two people with knowledge of the matter told the NYT that senior employees were asked in interviews and polygraph tests whether they had said anything negative about Kash Patel. One employee was forced to take the polygraph test to find out who leaked the report about Patel demanding a service weapon to the media.

Dozens of employees were asked to take these tests. Theyare part of the FBI's crackdown on news leaks. There is a sense among employees that disparaging Kash Patel or his deputy, Dan Bongino, can cost them their jobs.

Commenting on the row, James Davidson, a former agent, said the employees' loyalty must be towards the US Constitution, not Kash Patel or his deputy.

Michael Feinberg, a top agent in the field office in Norfolk, was threatened with a polygraph over his friendship with Peter Strzok, a counterintelligence official who was fired for sending text messages deriding US President Donald Trump, reported the paper.

He wrote in a blog that a top agent asked him to submit to a polygraph test to probe the nature of his friendship.

He also claimed that he was expected to "grovel, beg forgiveness, and pledge loyalty". He, however, resigned.

Who is Kash Patel?

Kash Patel is the ninth director of the FBI. The Indian-origin official was appointed by Donald Trump earlier this year, after he became the US President for the second time.

He is the first Asian-American to hold the position. Before this, heserved as a senior aide to Congressman Devin Nunes and worked in various roles within the Trump administration, including as chief of staff to the acting US Secretary of Defense.