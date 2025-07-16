/Why is Iran's ambassador to Pakistan 'most wanted' by FBI

Reza Amiri Moghadam, Iran's ambassador to Pakistan, has been added by the United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) into its most-wanted list. The official was allegedly involved in the abduction of retired FBI agent Robert A Levinson in 2007. The official had disappeared after traveling to Iran’s Kish Island.

Tehran said in 2020 that the officer had left the country, and it had no knowledge of his whereabouts. The country denied the claim of Levinson's family that he had died in the custody of Iran.

The FBI Washington Field Office on Tuesday released information-seeking posters featuring three senior Iranian intelligence officers who were allegedly involved in the abduction of Levinson. The bureau claimed that the three officials had played roles in his abduction and Iran’s attempt to "obfuscate its responsibility".

Moghadam previously led the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security’s operations unit.

The other two officials are Taghi Daneshvar and Gholamhossein Mohammadnia. Sayyed Taghi Ghaemi is a high-ranking MOIS officer involved in counterespionage activities, said the FBI.

Mohammadnia is a senior MOIS deputy who was the Iranian ambassador to Albania in 2016. He was expelled from Albania in December 2018 for “damaging its national security."

"These three intelligence officers were among those who allegedly facilitated Bob's 2007 abduction and the subsequent cover-up by the Iranian government. Bob likely later perished in captivity far away from his family, friends, and colleagues," said FBI Washington Field Office Assistant Director in Charge Steven Jensen.