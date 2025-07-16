/Why did NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte threaten India?

Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of NATO, warned India and several other countries that they could face severe consequences, including secondary sanctions, if they continue to trade with Russia. He made the remark after meeting US senators, a day after Donald Trump gave an ultimatum to Russia to either announce a peace deal with Ukraine within 50 days or face crippling sanctions.

What did Mark Rutte say and why?

Mark Rutte warned those living in Beijing or Delhi that they could be hit by sanctions if their governments continue trading with Moscow, which is facing pressure from the West over its protracted war against Ukraine.

Mark Rutte asked the leaders of nations like India, China, and Brazil to speak with Vladimir Putin and convince him to accept a US-brokered peace deal.

"So please make the phone call to Vladimir Putin and tell him that he has to get serious about peace talks, because otherwise this will slam back on Brazil, on India, and China in a massive way," Rutte was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Rutte promised that European countries would find the money to support Ukraine's war efforts so that it is in a strong position during peace talks with Russia. He vowed that, along with the US, Europe would help Ukraine acquire air defence, missiles, and ammunition.

Why did he attack India?

India has been buying Russian oil, facing the ire of the United States and Europe. The West accuses India and other countries that have been buying Russian energy products of funding the war in Ukraine. They claim the money Russia generates from these deals provides Moscow with the financial resources needed to sustain the protracted war. New Delhi says it has been ensuring India's energy security by buying discounted oil from Moscow and that it is doing what's best for its people.

Who is Mark Rutte?

Mark Rutte became the 14th Secretary General of NATO on October 1, 2024. He is the former prime minister of the Netherlands, having served in the post for 14 years from October 2010 to July 2024. "He is a committed European and transatlanticist and was instrumental in bolstering his country’s role at the heart of NATO and the European Union," NATO's website reads.