/'India and Pakistan would have been a nuclear war': Trump credits himself again, this time in front of NATO Secy Gen

US President Donald Trump mentioned the India-Pakistan conflict during Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of NATO’s visit to the White House on Monday (July 14). The president reiterated that he stopped the war, he also highlighted it ‘would have been a nuclear war within another week’. He credited his trade deal for the reason behind the ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed nations. Both India and Pakistan have taken different stands on the claims made by the US.



Trump said, "We have been very successful in settling wars. You have India, Pakistan...India and Pakistan would have been a nuclear war within another week, the way that was going. That was going very badly. We did that through trade. I said, we're not going to talk to you about trade unless you get this thing settled. And they did, they are both great leaders."

“(Fight in) Rwanda and Congo was going on for 30 years and at least 7 million people killed. They were killed with a lot of rough weapons like machetes… nobody wanted to get near the countries, it was so frightening and we got that one solved,” he added as he mentioned conflicts across the globe.

India launched Operation Sindoor after the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The attack that shocked the country and claimed 26 innocent lives. Islamabad's inaction to dismantle terror infrastructure brewing on its soil, New Delhi decided to launch the operation as a retaliatory move.