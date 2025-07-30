/Hidden FBI room found? Kash Patel uncovers ‘burn bags’ tied to Trump–Russia probe

FBI Director Kash Patel uncovered a hidden room inside the bureau’s headquarters filled with “burn bags” containing thousands of sensitive documents, Fox News Digital reported. These bags are normally used to destroy highly classified material.

One of the key items found, according to sources, was a classified annex to former special counsel John Durham’s final report. This annex reportedly contains the intelligence Durham reviewed during his investigation into the Trump–Russia probe. Sources told Fox News Digital that Patel and his team discovered the room within a secure compartmented information facility (SCIF) inside the Hoover Building.

What is in the classified annex?

According to sources, the annex includes intelligence from foreign sources suggesting that the FBI was expected to push the Trump–Russia collusion narrative before it officially launched its Crossfire Hurricane investigation in July 2016. The intelligence reportedly “predicted the FBI’s next move with alarming specificity,” a source familiar with the annex told Fox News Digital.

“The release of the annex will lend more credibility to the assertion that there was a coordinated plan inside the US government to help the Clinton campaign stir up controversy connecting Trump to Russia,” the source claimed.

The annex is being declassified in coordination with CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and acting NSA Director William Hartman. It will be handed over to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley for public release.

Was this room hidden from other FBI directors?

Patel spoke about the discovery in a June interview with Joe Rogan, describing the room as one “Comey and others hid from the world.” “Just think about this,” he told Rogan. “Me, as director of the FBI, the former ‘Russiagate guy,’ when I first got to the bureau, found a room… full of documents and computer hard drives that no one had ever seen or heard of,” he added. It remains unclear why the room and its contents were never disclosed.

What is Crossfire Hurricane and why does it matter?

Crossfire Hurricane was the FBI’s codename for its 2016 investigation into possible coordination between Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia. The investigation was launched shortly after the FBI received the now-discredited Steele dossier, which was commissioned by Fusion GPS and funded by Hillary Clinton’s campaign through the law firm Perkins Coie.

Patel, then a senior counsel on the House Intelligence Committee, played a major role in exposing the use of the dossier and alleged government surveillance abuses, including the improper monitoring of former Trump adviser Carter Page. The DOJ inspector general later confirmed that the Steele dossier formed a key part of the applications for FISA warrants on Page.

What happens next?

Patel has turned the newly discovered documents over to Senator Grassley, who has been leading an inquiry into the origins of the Russia probe. His team is reviewing the annex and is expected to release the declassified version soon. Meanwhile, Patel has launched separate criminal investigations into former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey, based on criminal referrals.