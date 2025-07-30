/US trucks launchpad for Russian Kamikaze drones? How American pickup trucks are helping Russia bomb Ukraine, despite sanctions

An investigation by Kyiv Independent has revealed how US-made Ram 1500 pickup trucks, some sold directly by a Virginia-based company, have ended up in Russia, where they’re being used to launch kamikaze drones against Ukrainian cities.

What was seen at Russia’s secret drone plant?

On 20 July, Russian state TV network Zvezda aired footage from a massive drone production facility in Alabuga, Tatarstan. The site, run by Russia’s Defence Ministry, is used to manufacture Geran-2 drones, Moscow’s copy of Iranian Shahed drones, regularly used to strike Ukraine.

The footage showed a black Ram 1500 truck launching a drone from its rear. In total, five such vehicles were spotted, all specially modified to fire drones. Timur Shagivaliev, head of the Alabuga economic zone, told Zvezda, “This is the largest such plant in the world and the most secret.” Ukrainian military intelligence told the Kyiv Independent that this method of drone launch is rare, but possible, even if not efficient.

Who is sending US trucks to Russia?

The investigation found that at least 130 Ram 1500 trucks have been imported into Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022. Most were re-exported through companies based in the United Arab Emirates, avoiding Western sanctions. But one US-based company, Arivir Corp, located in Virginia, sold at least eight trucks directly to Arivir Rus, a Russian firm.

Are these exports legal?

Experts say such sales breach US sanctions, unless the company received a special export licence, something rarely granted. “Vehicle export from the US to Russia is generally prohibited. Those licences would be hard to obtain,” said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Ukraine’s sanctions policy chief.

The report also uncovered several UAE companies facilitating the shipment of US-made Ram trucks to Russia, including Automax Motors FZE, Fine Cars EAEU - FZE, and Mehrzad Cargo & Shipping L.L.C.