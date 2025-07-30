/‘Ten days from today’: Trump, ‘disappointed’ in Putin, issues fresh ULTIMATUM to Russia to end Ukraine war or face sanctions

US President Donald Trump has said Russia must end its war in Ukraine within 10 days or face new US sanctions, setting a clear deadline for the Kremlin to act.

Trump says he’s ‘very disappointed’ in Putin

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump said, “Ten days from today,” when asked about his updated ultimatum. The announcement followed his earlier decision to shorten a previous 50-day warning to a new timeline of “10 or 12 days.” During a press conference in the UK on Monday, Trump said, “I’m disappointed in President Putin, very disappointed in him.” “So we’re going to have to look, and I’m going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number, because I think I already know the answer to what’s going to happen,” he added.

‘I don’t know if it’s going to affect Russia’

The president hinted that the US would respond with economic measures if Russia did not act. “We’re going to put on tariffs and stuff,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s going to affect Russia because obviously he wants to keep the war going.” Trump also said that he has not heard back from Putin on the ultimatum, “I haven’t had any response. It’s a shame.”

Kremlin takes note, Medvedev hits back

The Kremlin confirmed that it had seen Trump’s remarks. Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, “We took note of President Trump’s statement yesterday,” but added that he would “like to avoid any assessments.” Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, who now serves as deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, responded sharply on X. “Trump’s playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10,” Medvedev wrote. “He should remember 2 things: 1. Russia isn’t Israel or even Iran. 2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don’t go down the Sleepy Joe road!”

Trump says talks are useless while attacks continue