/‘We need ten Patriots’: Inside Germany’s billion-dollar IRIS-T systems shield for Ukraine, and why Kyiv still wants US weapons

Ukraine will receive 11 additional IRIS-T air defence systems from Germany, bringing the total to 18, according to Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksii Makeiev. Speaking to European Pravda in an interview published on 28 July, Makeiev confirmed that seven IRIS-T SLM systems have already been delivered, with the rest arriving in stages as production continues.

What is Germany supplying and how it helps?

“Each system currently produced for Ukraine includes three medium-range SLM launchers, and two short-range SLS launchers, as part of a unified complex,” Makeiev explained. The IRIS-T system, made by German firm Diehl Defence, plays a central role in Ukraine’s defence against Russian missile and drone attacks. It can intercept cruise missiles, aircraft and drones, but is less effective against ballistic missiles.

The medium-range IRIS-T SLM can hit targets up to 40 kilometres away and reach an altitude of 20 kilometres. The shorter-range SLS version can hit targets 12 kilometres out and flies at lower altitudes. The missiles are infrared-guided and launch vertically, which allows them to deal with low-flying threats even in areas full of obstacles. They can also detect decoys like heat traps, which Russia uses on some cruise missiles to avoid interception.

Only US-made Patriots can stop ballistic threats, Ukraine says

Makeiev said that only American-made Patriot systems can effectively shoot down Russian ballistic missiles such as the Iskander and Kinzhal. Germany has emerged as one of Ukraine’s top air defence partners since it launched a major support effort in 2023. Then-Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in September that the IRIS-T systems had already helped Ukrainian forces bring down more than 250 Russian missiles and drones.

Germany, US agree to send more Patriot systems, but Ukraine says it needs double

While welcoming the German support, Ukraine is still pushing for more capable systems. Makeiev said Western partners are working on delivering five Patriot batteries, but warned that’s only half of what Kyiv really needs. “We actually need ten or more,” he said.

Ukraine is also working with European allies to secure additional Patriot units. The systems are expensive, a full battery with interceptor missiles can cost over $1 billion, and are mainly sourced from the United States.