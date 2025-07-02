The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has included Cindy Rodriguez Singh in its Ten Most Wanted Fugitive list. The 40-year-old has ties to India and Mexico and is accused of killing her six-year-old son, Noel Rodriguez Alvarez. It is believed that Singh fled the US in March 2023 with her husband, Arshdeep Singh, along with their six other children and is suspected to be hiding in India. On Tuesday (Jul 1), the FBI announced a $250,000 reward for information that would lead to her arrest and conviction.

Previously, the agency was offering a reward of $25,000 for any information on her. The Bureau has confirmed that it is one of the highest rewards currently being offered for a fugitive, who was last seen headed on a flight bound for India.

“On March 22, 2023, Rodriguez Singh, her husband, and 6 other juvenile children, boarded an international flight to India. Investigators confirmed that the missing child was not present and never boarded that flight. It is believed that Rodriguez Singh has not returned to the United States since boarding that flight,” the FBI stated.

Who is Cindy Rodriguez Singh?

Born in 1985, Cindy Rodriguez Singh hails from Dallas, Texas. In March 2023, Singh was accused of killing her six-year-old son. According to reports, her son, Noel Alvarez, was last seen in October 2022. However, the family did not file a missing person report until March 2023. Following the boy’s disappearance, an Amber Alert was triggered in Texas.

According to the FBI, the Everman Police Department was asked by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to conduct a welfare check on the six-year-old son of Cindy Rodriguez Singh, after the child had not been seen since October 2022.

“During the welfare check. Rodriguez Singh lied to investigators and indicated that the child was in Mexico with his biological father and had been there since November 2022,” The FBI said.

Two days following the welfare check, Singh was seen boarding an international flight bound for India with her husband and six children. The six-year-old boy whom she allegedly killed was not seen with the family.