Chinese scientist behind controversial gene editing of human babies had these grand ambitions

He Jiankui, the Chinese scientist notorious for his creation of the first gene-edited children had aspirations of monumental proportions, as per a new profile by The New Yorker. The Chinese scientist is infamous for using CRISPR gene editing technology on human infants, a move that resulted in a three-year prison sentence in 2019 for "illegal medical practices." As per the profile, he told his colleagues about his intention not only to cure a spectrum of severe diseases but also to embark on the audacious quest of significantly prolonging human life, aiming for an impressive 120 years.

He, known as JK to friends and colleagues, harbored dreams of using gene editing to combat diseases like cancer, Alzheimer's, and HIV. But his ambitions extended far beyond mere medical breakthroughs, aiming to reshape humankind.

A godlike vision

He's goals stretched beyond the realms of conventional science. "I understand my work will be controversial," he reportedly said adding, "but I believe families need this technology, and I’m willing to take the criticism for them."

JK gained notoriety for his controversial experiment in which he used CRISPR to genetically modify the embryos of twin girls, known by pseudonyms Lulu and Nana, making them supposedly immune to HIV. This groundbreaking yet ethically contentious endeavor catapulted JK into the global spotlight.

Ethical dilemmas

JK grappled with the ethical implications of gene editing on embryos. He asked his fellow scientists if the process would not only alter the genetic makeup of the individuals born but would also influence their descendants.

JK sought counsel from renowned scientist James Watson, who advised him with a handwritten note that simply read, "Make people better." This guidance hung prominently in He's lab.

Creating a genetic vaccine

JK's ultimate aspiration was to develop a "genetic vaccine" capable of preventing a wide array of cancers, diseases, and disorders that afflict humanity. But there are several unresolved mysteries.

While many questions remain unanswered regarding the identities and health of the children and parents involved in He's embryo editing experiments, one thing is becoming increasingly evident - after his release from prison last year, he is actively pursuing his mission to create a genetic vaccine, as per reports.

In his current role as the head of the genetic medicine department at the Wuhan Institute of Technology, JK is well-positioned to continue his work but the world will keep an eye with a mixture of curiosity and concern.