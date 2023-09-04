Convicted Proud Boys member claims Trump will pardon him in 2024

A convicted member of Proud Boys, dubbed a neo-fascist group by US media, has claimed that upon becoming the president of the US, Donald Trump will pardon him in 2024.

Joe Biggs was sentenced to 17 years in prison last week for his role in the January 6 US Capitol riots. He was convicted of seditious conspiracy earlier this year. During his trial, Biggs’s lawyer defended him by putting the blame for the riots on Donald Trump.

‘Trump will pardon me’

Following his sentencing, Biggs made a jailhouse phone call to conspiracy theory show host Alex Jones and claimed before viewers that he was given food of poor quality at prison. He also called on his supporters to make donations to help his family survive, as his military pension was put on hold following his conviction.

Speaking about Trump, Biggs claimed that Trump will indeed pardon him.

"I know he'll pardon me. I believe that with all my heart," Biggs told Jones.

It must be noted that Trump has not said anything about pardoning Biggs in particular. However, during his CNN townhall, he did talk about pardoning a “large portion” of the Capitol riot defendants.

‘I’m not a terrorist’

Before the sentencing, Biggs admitted before the court that he “messed up.” “I apologize for my rhetoric,” he said while blaming his poor state of mind when the incident happened.

Watch: 2021 US Capitol Riots: 1100 criminally charged for attacks

“I’m so sorry. ... I’m not a terrorist. I don’t have hate in my heart,” he said before the court.

About Biggs’s sentence

Biggs was sentenced with a terrorism enhancement due to his actions on January 6, 2021, when he tore down a fence separating rioters from the police.

The judge deemed this act a "deliberate, significant action" that contributed to the chaos and destruction during the incident.

In May, the leader of the Proud Boys was found guilty of various charges, including seditious conspiracy, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to use force, intimidation, or threats against US officers, interference with law enforcement during civil disorder, and destruction of government property.

He was one of five Proud Boy leaders who faced trial for seditious conspiracy. Enrique Tarrio, Ethan Nordean, Zachary Rehl, and Dominic Pezzola were also charged with felonies, although Pezzola did not face the seditious conspiracy charge.