Leader of Proud Boys militia sentenced to 17 years imprisonment over US Capitol attack

Leader of the Proud Boys militia Joe Biggs, who had declared a “war” to ensure Donald Trump remains as the US president, was sentenced to 17 years of imprisonment on Thursday (August 31). This marked one of the longest prison sentences ever given over the 2021 Capitol attack in the United States.



Prosecutors stated that Joe Biggs was a central figure in a “seditious conspiracy" to forcibly overturn the election victory of Joe Biden, as he led the supporters of Trump in a military-style assault on 6 January 2021.

His prison sentence was one year less than the longest prison sentence given to those convicted for participation in the Capitol attack. Founder of another far-right militia Oath Keepers Stewart Rhodes, which was also actively involved in the Capitol siege, was awarded 18 year of prison sentence.

Prosecutors appeal for 33 years of imprisonment

However, the prison sentence given was only half of the 33 years which was appealed by the prosecutors as Judge Timothy Kelly stated that it was not a mass-casualty event and Biggs did not carry the intention of killing anyone amid the uprising.



However, Kelly said, "There is a need for deterrence." The assault "broke our tradition of the peaceful transfer of power, which is one of the most precious things that we had as Americans," the judge stated.



Before the prison sentence was announced, a tearful Biggs expressed his regrets and said that he would now not remain in touch with the Proud Boys and would only focus on the welfare of his daughter and wife.

"I'm so sorry," he said to the court. "I know that I messed up that day, but I'm not a terrorist," he added. Prosecutor Jason McCullough stated that what was done by Biggs and his fellow rioters in shutting down the Congress that day was "no different than the act of a spectacular bombing of a building."



"They aimed to intimidate and terrify elected officials," he stated, as he equated the January 6 attack to terrorism. Biggs was among the first five figures of Proud Boys, which included national chairman Enrique Tarrio, who will be sentenced this week.



Four members were convicted for seditious conspiracy on May 4 and the fifth was found guilty by the court of lesser charges. All of them were convicted of obstruction of a congressional proceeding, destruction of government property and impeding law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies)

