Chinese mainland reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, including 8 in Xinjiang

Chinese health authority said Tuesday that 11 new COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland on Monday, with eight being domestically transmitted cases.

All domestically-transmitted cases were reported in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and the other three were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report. No new death and no new suspected case were reported on the day.

On Monday, 18 cases were cured and discharged from hospital, and 251 close contacts were discharged from medical observation. Two more critical cases were reported on the day.

The existing number of confirmed imported cases was 80 on Monday. The mainland had reported a total of 2,015 imported cases with zero death. Of the imported cases, 1,935 had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

As of Monday, 242 confirmed cases remained on the mainland, a total of 83,693 confirmed cases had been reported, and 78,817 of the patients had been discharged after recovery by Monday, with the death toll reaching 4,634.

A total of 772,488 close contacts had been traced and 7,108 of them were still under medical observation by the day.

The commission said that six new asymptomatic cases of infection with the novel coronavirus were reported Monday on the mainland, including one imported from overseas.

One asymptomatic case imported from overseas was recategorized as a confirmed case on Monday. Ten asymptomatic cases including seven imported ones were discharged from medical observation on the day.

There were a total of 149 asymptomatic cases including 80 imported ones which were still undergoing medical observation, according to the commission.

By the end of Monday, 1,958 confirmed cases with 12 deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 455 in the Taiwan region including seven deaths.