Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang will visit India to attend upcoming G20 meeting

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will travel to India this week for the G20 foreign ministers meeting on March 2, said the ministry, on Tuesday (February 28). Qin became the foreign minister earlier this year replacing his predecessor Wang Yi who had held the position for nearly a decade. The incumbent Chinese foreign minister will make his maiden visit to India this week, said the ministry.

The G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting (FMM) is scheduled to take place this week in New Delhi under India’s presidency. “At the invitation of Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will attend the G20 Foreign Ministers conference in New Delhi, India on March 2,” said the Chinese foreign ministry, in a statement.

The visit also comes as the two countries are in the midst of resolving the ongoing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). While the last Chinese foreign minister Wang visited India last year. Furthermore, reports suggest that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi might address the meeting to talk about New Delhi’s growing influence globally.

Prior to Qin’s visit, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning said, “As the main forum for international economic cooperation, the G20 should focus on addressing outstanding challenges in the field of international economy and development and play a greater role in promoting world economic recovery and global development”.

ALSO READ | China dismisses US energy department's lab-leak report on COVID-19 origin



India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1, last year. The meeting will also take place amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine which has caused some tension in the United States and China’s relations. Notably, China selected the 56-year-old former Beijing ambassador to Washington to become the next foreign minister, earlier this year, who is also said to be a trusted aide of Chinese President Xi Jinping.



(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE