Chinese electronic vehicle manufacturer BYD becomes world's biggest face mask maker

China's auto leading automaking company BYD has claimed that it operates the world's largest mask-making factory less than a month after starting production in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

''BYD has created the world's largest mass-produced face masks plant. The plant is now running at full capacity and is able to produce 5 million masks and 300,000 bottles of disinfectants per day,'' the company said in a press release.

The Shenzhen based Chinese company is further expanding its capacity.

It rallied more than 3,000 engineers and other employees to make protective equipment and meet the surge in global demand for face masks after the coronavirus outbreak.

It started to manufacture face masks from February 8, 2020.

The company is backed by American businessman Warren Buffet and Samsung Electronics as major investors and also makes batteries for electric vehicles.

In February, Apple's major supplier Foxconn also diverted part of its production line to make medical masks.

China is the world biggest mask producer and the COVID-19 outbreak has further catapulted the demand for masks, along with hand sanitizer.