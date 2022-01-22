Chinese company linked to government installs security scanners across Europe: Report

According to a report, a state-owned company from China has been allowed to install security scanning devices in key destinations across Europe.

China's Nuctech has put its devices in several European hotspots including airports and ports and at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Most EU states have installed the company's screening devices amid fears in security circles that the Chines government could access vital data.

The US government had earlier banned Huawei's equipment over concerns that China could use the devices for spying while it imposed sanctions on the company and cut off its supplies of overseas chips. Huawei has maintained that it does not spy for the Chinese government.

The telecom giant has since acquired a licence in China which allows it to seek external investor capital to ensure silicon chip supply after sanctions hit its production capacity.

In December the company had said it expects last year's revenue to decline by over $99 billion due amid US sanctions.

According to the country's national intelligence laws, local companies have to surrender data to state agencies if requested. Security officials fear Nuctech's European data could fall into Chinese government hands. According to reports, Nuctech's parent company is Tsinghua Tongfang and Nuctech is partly owned by China's national nuclear corporation.

Beijing-based Nuctech also reportedly makes explosive detectors and facial recognition products including radioactive detection.

Canada had earlier decided to review the purchase of equipment from Nuctech which sought to install X-ray scanning devices in Canadian embassies and consulates worldwide.

A New York Times report had earlier highlighted an alleged corruption case against Nuctech in Namibia involving three suspects who allegedly received $12.8 million in kickbacks to help secure a multi-million dollar X-ray scanner contract for the company.

(With inputs from Agencies)