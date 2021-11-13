Chinese spy agency playing active role to destabilise Nepal’s relations with other nations: Report

A Nepalese daily has claimed to have access to a confidential document prepared by the Nepalese security officials which revealed the involvement of Chinese intelligence agency in playing an “active role” to sour Kathmandu’s relations with other countries.

The Nepalese daily, citing the secret document, also states that several spies from China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS) have infiltrated Nepal in the guise of diplomats, journalists and even businessmen.

The 50-page secret document claims that China is “playing a role” in destabilising Nepal’s relations with other countries, particularly the United States, and is currently actively propagating and lobbying against the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact grant assistance provided by the United States.

Under the MCC grant, Nepal is supposed to receive $500 million in aid from the United States. The MCC, signed in September 2017, is awaiting parliamentary ratification.

Recently, the United States government had expressed concerns over the delay in ratifying the grant.

According to media reports, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba wants the MCC to get through Parliament, but his coalition partner Pushpa Kamal Dahal, chair of the Maoist Centre, has been creating roadblocks against its approval.

Meanwhile, the 50-page confidential document prepared by Nepal intelligence officials also details all of China’s intelligence priorities, objectives, networks, and individuals in Nepal.

Nepali security forces have concluded that the Chinese intelligence officials’ top-most priority is to invalidate MCC at any cost, according to the Nepalese daily.

