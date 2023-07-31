China's Xi examines Western Theatre Command with focus on 'air defence'

Chinese leader Xi Jinping visited Western Theatre Command headquarters in China's Sichuan province. The Western Theatre Command is responsible for securing China's boundaries with India, Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam.

Xi is also the general secretary of Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC).

In Sichuan, he was inspecting the air force of the Western Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), ahead of China's Army Day on August 1.

Xi stressed the need to enhance military preparedness and ensure airspace security by thoroughly carrying out regular air defence. While referring to the Communist Party's sense of control over military affairs Xi said that the party must maintain leadership over the armed forces in ideological, political, and organisational terms.

Senior military official He Weidong took part in the inspection.

What does it mean?

Of the five theatre commands in China, the Western Theatre Command is assigned to take care of mountainous/high-altitude offensive and defensive campaigns, and related mobilisation endeavours on India-China Line of Actual Control front.

Also read | Remembering Galwan and the China Challenge: Capabilities of the PLA Western Theatre Command

For past three years, the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles such as quadcopter drones for functions such as delivering food and water to the PLA men has increased. These UAVs increasingly perform intelligence and surveillance operations, acquiring targets, and engage in swarm tactics to disengage enemy lines.

Chinese leader's latest visit underlines the technological advancements undertaken by Beijing and a subsequent furtherance of the same in the immediate future.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE