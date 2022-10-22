China's new party Central Committee: Premier Li Keqiang among notable omissions

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who is a member of the Politburo Standing Committee (PSC), is one of the notable omissions from the committee as the ruling party of the country approved reshuffling that saw several top officials resign, and some new appointments.

The top leadership of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) constitute the PSC, which is composed of five to eleven members. Notably, only Central Committee members are allowed to serve on the Standing Committee.

After the recent leadership shuffle, four of the seven members will not be reappointed. China's ruling party amended its constitution on Saturday (October 22) as its Congress concluded amendments that will further solidify President Xi Jinping's hold on power.

ALSO READ | China's Xi Jinping further cements power as Communist Party's 20th Congress closes

Notably, all party members must abide by the party constitution, often known as the charter. The amendments remain effective indefinitely.

Xi changed the constitution by adding his ideology in 2017 — 'Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era'. It placed him on par with former leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.

WATCH | China: Former Chinese President Hu Jintao led out of CPC, was 'not feeling well'

Who's out?

Omitted from the new Central Committee were the head of parliament Li Zhanshu, 72, and Vice Premier Han Zheng, 68. In China, PSC members who are 68 or older retire during the party congress as per an unofficial "seven-up, eight-down rule." But Li (67) was also left out.

Apart from Li, prominent officials omitted from the Central Committee, including from among its 171 alternate members, are:

-Wang Yang, 67, PSC member previously expected to succeed Li Keqiang as premier.

-Guo Shuqing, 66, party chief of the People's Bank of China and head of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

-Yi Gang, 64, governor of the People's Bank of China.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.