China to hold military exercises in South China Sea

As the US and Indonesian military personnel began joint drills as part of Garuda Shield exercises, China announced it will hold military exercises from Friday in the South China Sea.

China's state-run Global Times said the Chinese military has set up vast navigation restriction zone with the exclusion zone stretching from waters off the southeast of Hainan Island to Xisha Islands.

Global times quoting other media agencies said PLA launched anti-ship ballistic missiles in the South China Sea similar to last year.

Meanwhile, US and Indonesian military have been conducting drills in Sumatra, Kalimantan and Sulawesi amid the coronavirus pandemic sweeping Indonesia.

The training being conducted includes live fire drills. It is reportedly the largest military exercise between the two countries. Earlier this week Germany had dispatched its frigate "Bayern" sailed from Wilhelmshaven harbour to the Indo-Pacific and will cruise through Singapore, South Korea and Australia.

The German ship will also reportedly take part in EU's Atalanta anti-piracy mission in east Africa.

China claims the majority of the islands in the South China Sea even as the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam also stake equal claim to the resource-rich islands.

UK had earlier sent its flotilla led by the new aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth and other vessels to the South China Sea as the state-run Global Times criticised the move.

However, Britain said the carrier strike group is lawfully navigating the South China Sea.

"It is taking the most direct route through international waters to conduct exercises with allies and partners in the Philippine Sea," UK's defence ministry said.

According to the UK, HMS Spey and HMS Tamar will start a permanent deployment to the Asia-Pacific region next month.

