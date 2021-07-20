Philippines-China tussle continues in South China Sea 

For several months, Philippines and China have been locking horns in South China Sea.

In the recent development, the Philippines Coast Guard said it drove away a Chinese warship in the waterway.

The tension between the two countries has been rising in the disputed waters.

Citing a July 13 report, the Coast Guard in a statement on Monday said, it challenged a Chinese warship spotted near Marie Louise Bank. The vessel eventually left the area.

Giving details about the incident, the Coast Guard said, the vessel sent a radio message identifying itself as 'Chinese Navy Warship 189' and asked the Philippine ship tailing it to keep distance.

At a regular press briefing on Monday in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that he was unaware of the matter.

Earlier, the Philippines had protested China's continuing 'illegal presence and activities' near an island in the South China Sea held by the Southeast Asian nation.

Manila had lodged the diplomatic protest over the 'incessant deployment, prolonged presence, and illegal activities of Chinese maritime assets and fishing vessels' in the vicinity of Thitu island. It demanded its giant neighbour withdraw the vessels.

The Chinese embassy in Manila had not immediately respond to a request for comment outside business hours.

Tensions between Manila and Beijing have escalated over the months-long presence of hundreds of Chinese boats in the Philippines' 200-mile exclusive economic zone. The Philippines says it believes the vessels were manned by militia, while Beijing has said they were fishing boats sheltering from bad weather.

(With inputs from agencies)