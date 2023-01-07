China talks with Pfizer for COVID-19 medicine: Report

China, the only major economy witnessing a huge wave of fresh Covid infections, is in talks with Pfizer for it COVID-19 antiviral drug, said Reuters citing sources. The negotiations are ongoing to secure a license from Pfizer to allow China's domestic drugmakers to manufacture Paxlovid, Pfizer's Covid drug. Amid the surge of infections, many Chinese are attempting to acquire the drug overseas and trying to ship back to Chinn for their loved ones.

After pouring huge resources into PCR testing during much of the pandemic, China is now shifting focus to vaccines and treatment.

On the vaccine front, China's CanSino Biologics Inc announced it has begun trial production for its COVID-19 mRNA booster vaccine, known as CS-2034.

China has relied on nine domestically-developed COVID vaccines approved for use, including inactivated vaccines, but none have been adapted to target the highly-transmissible Omicron variant and its offshoots currently in circulation.

The overall vaccination rate in the country is above 90%, but the rate for adults who have had booster shots drops to 57.9%, and to 42.3% for people aged 80 and older, according to government data released last month.

Manufacturing hit

China has some of the world's biggest manufacturing factories for major companies including tech companies. The fresh Covid wave has hit manufacturing in a big way.

CNBC reported that due to Covid, factories are unable to complete orders. In many factories, 1/2 or even 3/4 workforce is affected.

Even the major ports in China are experiencing supply chain delivery problems.

The report says that at Shanghai, world's number one container port "cancellations are increasing" because factories being unable to fulfill orders and workers getting infected with Covid.

(With inputs from agencies)

