/China spread AI-generated ‘misinformation’ on Rafale jets after India’s Operation Sindoor. This was Beijing’s motive

A US advisory body's latest report has alleged that China carried out an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven “disinformation campaign" after India's Operation Sindoor in May. As per the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission's report on Wednesday (Nov 19), Beijing used fake images and social media accounts to influence global defence perceptions for Rafale fighter jets.

Operation Sindoor was India's retaliation against the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Under the operation, India targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Commission stated that China allegedly deployed “fake social media accounts to propagate AI images of supposed ‘debris’ from planes," portraying Indian and French aircraft as having been destroyed by Chinese systems.

The report further claimed that the motive of China by doing this was to undermine the global market prospects of the French-made Rafale fighter jet, which is operated by the Indian Air Force, and instead promote its own next-generation J-35 aircraft.