/China spread AI-generated ‘misinformation’ on Rafale jets after India’s Operation Sindoor. This was Beijing’s motive

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Nov 19, 2025, 19:46 IST | Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 19:46 IST
Operation Sindoor was India's retaliation against the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Under the operation, India targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

A US advisory body's latest report has alleged that China carried out an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven “disinformation campaign" after India's Operation Sindoor in May. As per the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission's report on Wednesday (Nov 19), Beijing used fake images and social media accounts to influence global defence perceptions for Rafale fighter jets.

The Commission stated that China allegedly deployed “fake social media accounts to propagate AI images of supposed ‘debris’ from planes," portraying Indian and French aircraft as having been destroyed by Chinese systems.

The report further claimed that the motive of China by doing this was to undermine the global market prospects of the French-made Rafale fighter jet, which is operated by the Indian Air Force, and instead promote its own next-generation J-35 aircraft.

The Commission said China “opportunistically" exploited the India-Pakistan conflict in May, when tensions escalated sharply, to highlight what it described as the sophistication of its own weaponry.

