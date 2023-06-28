China slams Nikki Haley's 'ash heap' comment

China has reacted strongly to US presidential contender Nikki Haley's remarks on the Communist Party ending up on "ash heap of history'. China said that those who blamed Beijing for problem would end up on the said 'ash heap of history'

Haley was America's United Nations ambassador during the Trump administration. She has now taken the most hawkish position on China. Haley is currently competing to win the Republican Party nomination to run for president in 2024 elections.

She has called on Washington to drastically limit ties with China because of dramatic rise in fentanyl overdose in the US. She has said that the US should revoke China's permanent normal trade relations status until it helped stem the flow of chemicals used to create fentanyl. She has also said that she would push American companies to leave and that if the US rallied, China's ruling Communist Party would "end up on the ash heap of history." China calls remarks irresponsible "Pushing American companies to leave China runs counter to economic laws, and will ultimately harm everyone's interests," the spokesman for China's embassy in Washington, Liu Pengyu, said in a statement to Reuters late on Tuesday.

Watch | Chinese Premier Li Qiang warns world against politicizing economic issue × "Only those who draw attention by smearing and blame-shifting in the election campaign will end up on the ash heap of history," Liu said.

US officials reportedly say that Chinese government hasn't been co-operating on the fentanyl issue or on money laundering related to the drug's trafficking. Beijing denies the criticism.

Currently, the Republican field is led by Donald Trump. Haley is well-behind Trump. Only 3 per cent of Republicans support her, as stated by primary opinion surveys.

She has sought to use foreign policy as a way to differentiate herself in a crowded Republican field, and her hardline stance on China could push her rivals to adopt harsher positions as well.

Haley has criticised Trump over his recent indictments.

Last Monday, she unleashed a fierce critique of her one-time boss.

"If this indictment is true... president Trump was incredibly reckless with our national security," Haley told Fox News.

(With inputs from agencies)

