China puts on hold proposal by India, US at UNSC to designate son of Hafiz Saeed as global terrorist

China on Wednesday blocked a request by US and India to blacklist Pakistan-based militant Hafiz Talah Saeed, who is the son of Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Hafiz Saeed. The son of the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Hafiz Saeed is a prominent member of the feared terrorist organisation LeT.

His terrorist status had been recognised by the Indian government as of April this year. In accordance with the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council, it is understood that China put a hold on the request.

Beijing has blocked India and the US' request to list a terrorist based in Pakistan as a global terrorist for the second time in less than two days. Hafiz Talha Saeed, 46, was actively involved in recruiting, fund-raising, and planning and carrying out operations by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in India and against Indian interests in Afghanistan, according to a notification from India's Home Ministry.

Additionally, it had been reported that he had been actively touring different LeT centres throughout Pakistan and advocating for jihad against India, Israel, the United States of America, and Indian interests in other western nations throughout his sermons.

Mahmood and another LeT senior, Muhammad Sarwar, were both given designations by the US Department of Treasury in December 2016 as part of the effort to dismantle the LeT's funding and support networks.

(With inputs from agencies)

