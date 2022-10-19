'Reflects lack of...' - Shahid Afridi lashes out at Jay Shah after his revelation on Asia Cup 2023

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 11:49 AM(IST)

Shahid Afridi has lashed out at Jay Shah after BCCI's decision on Asia Cup Photograph:( Agencies )

Following ACC chief Jay Shah's revelation on Asia Cup 2023, Shahid Afridi has lashed out at him. Here's what he said: 

On Tuesday, (October 18), a major change in leadership took place at the BCCI with Roger Binny taking over as the board's 36th President, after Sourav Ganguly's exit. The former Indian captain had attained the top post in late 2019. 

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, however, resumed his second innings and made a massive claim while interacting with the reporters after the board's 91st Annual General Meeting (AGM). Shah, who is also Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) chief, revealed that the 2023 Asia Cup won't be held in Pakistan as India won't travel to their neighbouring country. 

"The Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue. I am saying this as ACC President. We [India] can't go there [to Pakistan], they can't come here. In the past also, Asia Cup has been played at a neutral venue," Shah told the media.

Following this, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have reportedly threatened to boycott the 2023 ODI World Cup, to be held in India after the 50-over Asia Cup. Now, former Pakistan all-rounder and captain Shahid Afridi joined the bandwagon and slammed Shah for his untimely comments. 

It is to be noted that Shah had made it clear that the ACC is yet to discuss the hosts for the 2023 Asia Cup but certainly ruled Pakistan out as the home country. He stated that the continental tournament will most likely be held at a neutral venue once again, as was the case for this year's edition. The 2022 Asia Cup was played in the UAE with Sri Lanka, the eventual winners, reversing the hosting rights. 

Meanwhile, both India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in their Super 12 face-off at the Men's T20 World Cup at the MCG, Melbourne on October 23 (Sunday). 

