New airbase coming up near Indo-Pak border: Indian PM Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that a new airbase will be coming up in western Gujarat state near the Indo-Pakistan border.

He made the announcement after the inauguration of the DefExpo event in the state capital Gandhinagar. The five-day event has been organised by the Defence Ministry to display new defence missiles, launchers, and munitions, among others.

Modi said that Deesa in North Gujarat has been selected for the new facility, and added that it will "emerge as an effective centre for the security of the country.”

At the event, the prime minister also highlighted the achievements of ‘Make in India’ initiative in the defence sector, which is increasingly becoming ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant).

He said that the exports of Indian defence products have increased eight times in the last few years.

“India has made its place despite the monopoly of a few manufacturing companies in the defence sector globally,” he said.

“This also symbolises the rising confidence on defence materials made in India,” he added.

The defence exports from India reached about Rs 100 billion adding that "we have set a target to reach Rs Rs400 billion in the coming times."

The prime minister also spoke on the importance of maritime security and space technology, saying, “The maritime security has emerged as a global priority.”

“India will also have to increase its preparations looking at the future opportunities in the space sector,” he added.

"Our defence forces will have to find new innovation opportunities," he said, adding that space technology is also setting up a new definition of India's generous thinking by sharing the benefits with other countries.

