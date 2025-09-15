/Charlie Kirk murder suspect linked to crime through DNA match: FBI director Kash Patel

Tyler Robinson, 22, accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk at a Utah university, has been linked to evidence found at the scene through DNA sequencing, FBI Director Kash Patel said on Monday. Robinson faces charges of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice. Patel said that DNA matching Robinson was found on a towel wrapped around a firearm that was discarded in a wooded area near the university. Besides, matching DNA was also found on a screwdriver on the rooftop, he added.

“I can report today that the DNA hits from the towel that was wrapped around the firearm and the DNA on the screwdriver are positively processed for the suspect in custody,” Patel said.

The FBI director further said that only the towel wrapped around the firearm has been processed so far, and the gun is being analysed by experts in Maryland.

Robinson is scheduled to appear in state court on Tuesday. He is being held without bail at the Utah County Jail on charges including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, and obstruction of justice.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office told reporters that Robinson is being kept in a special housing unit and will remain under special watch while undergoing a mental health evaluation, a process expected to take several days.

‘Suspect left a message making clear his intent’

Patel said the suspect left a message making clear his intent and wrote that he had the “opportunity to take out” Kirk and added, “I’m going to take it.”

Speaking to Fox News, Patel explained that the message was composed before the shooting on Wednesday.

Patel also defended his record in handling the case after he was criticised for alleged “grandstanding” and the announcement that the subject was in custody shortly before that person was released without charge.

“The job of the FBI is not just to manhunt the actual suspect who did the killing, or suspects, but it’s also to eliminate targets and eliminate subjects who are not involved in the process, and that’s what we were doing,” he said.

‘Robinson’s actions were premeditated’

Patel also said in an interview on “Fox & Friends” that Robinson’s actions were premeditated and based on his political, left-leaning beliefs.

“His family has collectively told investigators that he subscribed to left-wing ideology, and even more so in these last couple of years, and he had a text message exchange with another individual in which he claimed that he had an opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and he was going to do it because of his hatred for what Charlie stood for,” he said.

Robinson was a “squeaky clean” and “considerate” boy from suburban Utah who had recently developed an interest in politics, family members and neighbours said.

The FBI director’s decision to share such details in a live interview is a departure from the normal standards, as officials at the FBI and the Justice Department avoid making investigative evidence public ahead of prosecution.

