/'Primary architect during Trump's campaign...': JD Vance hosts Charlie Kirk podcast, blames ‘left wing extremism’ for his murder

US Vice President JD Vance hosted “The Charlie Kirk Show” to honour activist Charlie Kirk, calling him a key Trump ally and personal friend. Kirk was shot at Utah Valley University. He blamed left-wing extremism, while the FBI arrested Tyler Robinson in connection with the murder.
United States Vice President JD Vance on Monday (Sep 15) hosted “The Charlie Kirk Show” to honour the influential right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last week. Addressing the program from his ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House, Vance said that the best way he knows how to honour his friend Kirk is by being a “better husband and father.” The livestream of the two-hour program featured a series of appearances by White House and administration officials who knew the 31-year-old Kirk. He blamed “an incredibly destructive movement of left-wing extremism” for the death of Kirk. Stating that he owes much to Kirk, Vance revealed that it was Charlie who advocated his name for Trump to choose him as his running mate.
Kirk spoke to several people from the US administration who praised Kirk and even called him the ‘architect’ of Trump's election victory. “Charlie was probably the primary architect of my unification with President Trump,” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr told Vance. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that President Trump is “deeply” hurt by Kirk’s death. “You know the President loved Charlie deeply,” Leavitt said during the show. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said that he was ”excited about everything." "Charlie would send me messages all the time, just saying, ‘Great work.’ Or ‘here's a new idea, or here's what I think will take this to the next level," he said.
Right-wing activist and United States President Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk was shot at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday (Sep 10). He later succumbed to injuries. His death has caused a stir in the political landscape of America, with thousands demanding justice. Both sides of the spectrum are pointing fingers at the increasing gun violence in the United States. However, some also criticised Kirk and his views on gun violence. Meanwhile, the US administration under President Donald Trump declared him a martyr and announced that US flags will be flown at half mast in his honour. A suspect named Tyler Robinson has been arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the murder case. Investigations have revealed several controversial things, including his alleged transgender partner, Lance Twiggs.