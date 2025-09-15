/'Primary architect during Trump's campaign...': JD Vance hosts Charlie Kirk podcast, blames ‘left wing extremism’ for his murder

United States Vice President JD Vance on Monday (Sep 15) hosted “The Charlie Kirk Show” to honour the influential right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last week. Addressing the program from his ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House, Vance said that the best way he knows how to honour his friend Kirk is by being a “better husband and father.” The livestream of the two-hour program featured a series of appearances by White House and administration officials who knew the 31-year-old Kirk. He blamed “an incredibly destructive movement of left-wing extremism” for the death of Kirk. Stating that he owes much to Kirk, Vance revealed that it was Charlie who advocated his name for Trump to choose him as his running mate.

Kirk spoke to several people from the US administration who praised Kirk and even called him the ‘architect’ of Trump's election victory. “Charlie was probably the primary architect of my unification with President Trump,” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr told Vance. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that President Trump is “deeply” hurt by Kirk’s death. “You know the President loved Charlie deeply,” Leavitt said during the show. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said that he was ”excited about everything." "Charlie would send me messages all the time, just saying, ‘Great work.’ Or ‘here's a new idea, or here's what I think will take this to the next level," he said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Charlie Kirk's death and case