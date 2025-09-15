LOGIN
  'Hates Christians': Is Tyler Robinson's transgender roommate Lance Twiggs anti-conservative?

'Hates Christians': Is Tyler Robinson's transgender roommate Lance Twiggs anti-conservative?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 15, 2025, 23:20 IST | Updated: Sep 15, 2025, 23:20 IST

A relative of Lance Twiggs, the transgender roommate of Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer Tyler Robinson, has claimed Twiggs despised conservatives and Christians. The FBI, meanwhile, is probing whether Twiggs influenced Robinson’s actions before the assassination. Here’s what we know so far:

Relative’s Claim: “He Hates Christians and Conservatives”
Relative’s Claim: “He Hates Christians and Conservatives”

An unnamed relative told Fox News Digital that Twiggs, 22, openly hated conservatives and Christians. They alleged Twiggs grew increasingly radicalised over the years despite being raised differently.

FBI Focuses on Twiggs’ Influence
FBI Focuses on Twiggs’ Influence

While Robinson has stayed silent, investigators are probing whether Twiggs played a role in shaping his anti-conservative stance. Some close to the case believe Twiggs may have coaxed Robinson into carrying out the killing.

A “Romantic Relationship” With Robinson
A “Romantic Relationship” With Robinson

Twiggs, who is reportedly transitioning from male to female, was said to be in a romantic relationship with Robinson. Relatives claimed Robinson “got worse” during their year of dating, particularly as both bonded over online gaming communities.

FBI Says Twiggs Is Cooperating
FBI Says Twiggs Is Cooperating

Contrary to suspicions, the FBI says Twiggs has been “extremely cooperative.” Officials told Fox News Digital Twiggs had “no idea” about Robinson’s plans to assassinate Charlie Kirk.

Digital Trail: Texts and Chats Reveal Links
Digital Trail: Texts and Chats Reveal Links

Text messages and online chats between Robinson and Twiggs have been key in the probe. The FBI says they contained discussions about ammunition, disguises, and the Mauser 98 rifle used in the attack.

Radicalisation Allegations
Radicalisation Allegations

The relative described Twiggs as “always very angry” and suggested online groups amplified that anger. They believe Twiggs’ influence on Robinson, combined with shared gaming circles, may have played a significant role.

Political Fallout and Polarisation
Political Fallout and Polarisation

Utah Governor Spencer Cox has said the killing “clearly had a leftist ideology” attached, hinting at Twiggs’ potential role. Charlie Kirk, 31, a staunch Trump ally, was shot in the neck during a public event at Utah Valley University on September 10.

