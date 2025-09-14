/'Trans partner' Lance Twiggs first reaction to Charlie Kirk's murder REVEALED - What is Tyler Robinson doing during the probe?

Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed Tyler Robinson, who shot Charlie Kirk, is not cooperating with investigators. His transgender partner, Lance Twiggs, was “shocked” and is cooperating. Robinson joked on Discord about the shooting before confessing. He later surrendered to police.
Right-wing activist and United States President Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk's murder has stirred the political landscape in the US. While his funeral will be held on September 21 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, probe agencies are trying hard to solve the case
His alleged murderer was on the run for two days. After a massive manhunt, a 22-year-old man named Tyler Robinson was caught, and probe agencies found that he allegedly lived with transgender partner Lance Twiggs.
Utah Governor Spencer Cox, during an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union, revealed that Robinson is not cooperating with investigators, adding that law enforcement is now exploring whether his relationship may have been a factor in the motive behind the shooting. In a separate interview on NBC’s Meet the Press, Governor Cox shared that Lance Twiggs was “shocked” to learn about Kirk’s shooting. "I can say that... this partner has been incredibly cooperative…Had no idea this was happening and is working with investigators right now."
When asked directly about the nature of relationship between Lance and Robinson, Cox said that Twiggs was “a male transitioning to a female” and described the individual as Robinson’s “romantic partner.”
Cox also confirmed that suspect participated in Discord conversations after the incident, joking about being the gunman. Others didn’t initially believe him until he confessed. Robinson surrendered to police Thursday night. Kirk was shot while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University.