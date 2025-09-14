LOGIN
Was London's 'Unite the Kingdom' rally by Tommy Robinson organised for Charlie Kirk? Here's what we know

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Sep 14, 2025, 22:40 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 22:40 IST

The "Unite the Kingdom" rally in London, led by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, drew 150,000 people. Though not solely for Charlie Kirk, tributes were paid to him. Robinson shared, “This one is for you, Charlie Kirk,” sparking rumours that the rally was held in his honour.

Was London's 'Unite the Kingdom' rally for Charlie Kirk
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP, X)

Was London's 'Unite the Kingdom' rally for Charlie Kirk

"Unite the Kingdom" rally was organised in London by far-right activist Tommy Robinson. Though it was not solely organised for Charlie Kirk, he was paid tributes during the rally. Sharing video of the rally, Robinson wrote, ‘This one is for you Charlie Kirk.’ This paved way to rumours that the rally was organised for him. A viral clip of Kirk giving advice to a young girl was shown during the event.

Charlie Kirk paid tributes in London rally
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Charlie Kirk paid tributes in London rally

During the "Unite the Kingdom" rally in London, thousands honoured late conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Attendees held banners and photos of Kirk as organisers played a tribute video. Tommy Robinson praised Kirk as “one of our generation’s greatest.”

What is 'Unite the Protest' rally
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

What is 'Unite the Protest' rally

As many as 150,000 people have taken to streets in London under the banner of 'Unite The Kingdom' protest. In name of saving free speech, a far-right activist, Tommy Robinson, organised the protest.

Elon Musk also joined the protest
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Elon Musk also joined the protest

Tech giant Elon Musk also joined the protest via video conferencing and spoke against “massive uncontrolled migration” and called for the 'dissolution of parliament." Musk has been targeting the UK Government over the grooming gangs scandal.

Clashes between protesters and police
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Clashes between protesters and police

The protesters clashed with police during the protest, injuring 22 police personnel. UK PM Keir Starmer said that people have the right to protest peacefully, but assault on police officers will not be tolerated. He declared that he “will not stand” for violence against police or for people feeling “intimidated on our streets.”

