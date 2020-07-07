Charge filed against white woman who called 911 against African American birdwatcher

The white woman who called police against an African American birdwatcher by falsely accusing him of threatening her life after he asked her to leash her dog, has been criminally charged for the incident in New York.

Amy Cooper has been accused of filing a false report, punishable up to one year in jail.

The actions of the 41-year-old were recorded on video that went viral and were widely criticized as an example of everyday racism.

Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm — Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020 ×

The incident occured on May 25 the same day on which George Floyd died in police custody triggering global anti-racism protests.

She was heavily criticised and was fired from her job even after she publicly apologised.

Cy Vance, Manhattan district attorney, said in a statement, ''Today our office initiated a prosecution of Amy Cooper for falsely reporting an incident in the third degree.''

''We are strongly committed to holding perpetrators of this conduct accountable,'' he added.

Cooper's lawyer did not respond to the statment. She is expected to be arrained on October 14.