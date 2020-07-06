Two killed, eight wounded after US nightclub shooting

At least two individuals killed and eight others are injured after a predawn Sunday shooting at Lavish Lounge, a bar and nightclub in Greenville County, South Carolina.

Police believe more than one shooter fled the chaotic scene at the Lavish Lounge club before deputies arrived. A very large crowd had packed into the establishment for "some type of Fourth of July concert," Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis told an early morning press conference.

According to security officials, Lavish Lounge has a history of crime and a large volume of calls for deputies to be sent to the property.

Two sheriff's deputies were passing by the club shortly before 2 am and heard shooting and saw a commotion, in a crowd of about 200 people, Lewis said.

They called for backup and emergency services and went into the club, trying to evacuate people and see if it was still an active shooting, but the shooter or shooters fled, Lewis said.

Around 200 people were present at the Lavish Lounge, and the club violated an executive order from government that says South Carolina nightclubs are required to be shut down due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19.



(With inputs from agencies)